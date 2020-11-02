MSC Cruises Cancels US Sailings Through the End of 2020
Laurie Baratti November 02, 2020
Amid a record number of COVID-19 cases arising in the United States, MSC Cruises today announced that it is further extending the pause of its U.S.-based sailings through December 31, 2020.
The Swiss-based cruise company’s announcement means the cancellation of all scheduled 2020 sailings for its three ships that call Florida home: MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral and MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia in PortMiami.
Guests already booked on the impacted departures should contact MSC Cruises USA or their travel advisor, and they will receive a future cruise credit (FCC) for 125 percent of their original cruise fare or can request a refund.
Those who opt for the 125-percent FCC have the opportunity to apply those funds toward any future departure sailing through April 30, 2022—any itinerary, on any ship.
The incentivized FCC allows guests a chance to upgrade their stateroom category or apply the extra credit amount towards additional pre-purchases like specialty dining, beverage packages, spa treatments or Wi-Fi upgrades.
