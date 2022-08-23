MSC Cruises' New Ship, MSC Seascape, Successfully Completes Sea Trials
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood August 23, 2022
MSC Cruises announced its new MSC Seascape ship has completed her first intensive systems tests at sea during a multiple-day trial.
MSC Seascape will be the fourth vessel in the Seaside class and the second Seaside EVO ship built by Fincantieri in Italy. It was designed to pay tribute to the ocean's beauty with various innovative design features to enable travelers to enjoy new horizons at sea.
MSC Cruises is scheduled to take delivery of the vessel in late November and it will enter service in December 2022, sailing year-round from Miami to the Caribbean. The cruise line also debuted MSC World Europa earlier this year.
In addition to the latest environmental technologies, the ship will feature 98 hours of live entertainment per cruise, 7,567 square feet of dedicated kids’ space, 2,270 cabins with 12 different types of rooms and suites, 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, six swimming pools and more.
The new vessel will offer two different seven-night itineraries, one stopping at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The other will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.
The naming ceremony for MSC Seascape will take place in New York City on December 7 at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.
