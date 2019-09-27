MSC Cruises Reveals Details of the Grandest Launch for MSC Grandiosa
WHY IT RATES: An extensive lineup of activities is scheduled to celebrate MSC Cruises' newest flagship, part of which will transform twenty locations in the Port of Hamburg into a dazzling display of lights, along with a maritime stage. Hamburg will host special events for the trade industry, stakeholders and other guests between November 6 and 10, with the actual Christening ceremony taking place on the evening of November 9, 2019. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
MSC Cruises will embark on the Company’s most comprehensive new ship launch ever. The events will commence in St. Nazaire, France when the Company’s newest flagship officially comes into service on October 31.
Achille Staiano, MSC Cruises VP Global Sales, commented: “The events for the launch of MSC Grandiosa have been carefully designed to enable an extensive program of activities, events and celebrations for the trade community, as well as other guests and stakeholders.”
Staiano continued, “Looking ahead, MSC Grandiosa will be one of the most environmentally-sound ships at sea. We will utilize our MSC Academy to educate our Travel Advisor partners around our environmental stewardship practices and other environmental initiatives, thus allowing them to understand the latest advancements in environmental technology and practices which will be invaluable information for them and their customers.”
MSC Grandiosa will remain in the Port of Hamburg from November 6-10 with the Christening on the evening of November 9. The Blue Port will be condensed into a maritime stage around the Elbphilharmonie. Twenty locations in Hamburg's harbor will become ambassadors of light art, shining with a significant blue light, mixing industrial harbor light with graphic drawing. The color blue has been chosen for the events as it is a significant part of MSC Cruises brand and also represents water, symbolizing MSC Cruises’ long-standing commitment to the ocean. With respect for the environment and the climate, many small lights with low energy consumption will be used. The dazzling installations will be created by renowned international light artist, Michael Batz.
MSC Grandiosa is equipped with two new and important technological innovations, including a selective catalytic reduction system, which will decrease nitrogen oxide emissions by 90 percent and transform it into pure water and nitrogen. The ship is also fitted with a state-of-the-art advanced wastewater treatment system that will lead to nearly zero impact on discharges and allow her to operate in delicate environments such as the Baltic Sea and Alaska.
These new features build on other effective technologies found on MSC Cruises’ fleet to further reduce any environmental impact. This includes a cutting-edge hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system, systems for the prevention of oil discharge from machinery spaces, a ballast water treatment system and various energy-saving improvements, such as heat recovery systems and LED lighting.
Some of the guest highlights of this new state-of-the-art ship include:
— Two original, never-before-seen shows from Cirque du Soleil at Sea
— The Mediterranean Promenade, which is lined with restaurants, including the new Il Campo, mall-style shopping and, to top it off, the 305 ft.-long LED Sky Screen displays atmospheric images and animations throughout the day and night
— An immersive art experience in L’Atelier Bistrot with 26 original etchings by French Impressionist Edgar Degas
— Dedicated kids areas designed in partnership with LEGO and Chicco
— Plus, the world’s first virtual personal cruise assistant, ZOE, in every stateroom
MSC Grandiosa will begin regular seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean starting November 23, 2019, with six embarkation ports calling Genoa and Civitavecchia, Italy; Palermo, Sicily; Valetta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain and Marseille, France.
For more information, visit MSCcruises.com.
SOURCE: MSC Cruises press release.
