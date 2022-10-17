MSC Cruises Unveils New Food, Beverage Offerings for World Europa
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood October 17, 2022
MSC Cruises revealed two new partnerships designed to enrich the food and beverage offering on the line’s upcoming flagship MSC World Europa.
The partnerships with Chef Niklas Ekstedt and master brewer Teo Musso were carefully crafted with a focus on quality and passion, with each venue’s menu offering a distinct and elevated experience that will set them apart.
Ekstedt is a Michelin-starred chef, television personality and author who collaborated with MSC Cruises to design the menu for the specialty restaurant Chef’s Garden Kitchen. The new establishment will feature the first-at-sea hydroponic garden and an open kitchen against panoramic sea views.
“Working with MSC Cruises to develop a new dining concept on World Europa has been an exciting experience and we have created something really special and unique,” Ekstedt said. “The menu is rooted in my core philosophy that everything needs to start with the very best natural ingredients and as such the dishes are simple but full of flavor and will feature the hydroponic micro-greens that are grown in on board in the restaurant to enhance the flavors, texture and colors.”
Musso is an award-winning brewmaster who worked with the cruise line to create a range of signature craft beers brewed at sea in the ship’s full-scale micro-brewery. The beer will be made with desalinated seawater and offer pils, bitter and wheat tastes to be served alongside classic pub snacks.
MSC World Europa rounds out her list of gustatory venues with seven bar and lounge concepts, as well as new dining locations, including Coffee Emporium, Raj Polo Tea House, The Gin Project, Elixir - Mixology Bar, Fizz - Champagne Bar, La Pescaderia and Luna Park Pizza & Burger.
World Europa will welcome her first guests in December and spend her inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf region, providing seven-night cruises from Dubai. MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea in March 2023 and serve seven-night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.
