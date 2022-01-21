MSC Cruises USA Extends Flexible-Booking Policy
MSC Cruises USA has extended its flexible-booking policy through March 31, 2022, for voyages departing through March 31, 2023, the company said in an email to travel advisors.
“As part of our commitment to you, our valued travel advisors, we are constantly updating our policies and programs to help support you and your business,” the email said. “As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times, we hope these changes will give you and your clients the flexibility and the options you need.”
With the flexible-booking policy, clients can change their cruise date at no charge up to 48 hours before sail date.
MSC Cruises USA also extended the “Healthcare Heroes” promotion through March 31, 2022, for voyages departing through Dec. 31, 2022. The promotion offers up to a 50 percent discount on cruise fares for them and their families. It excludes World Cruises and is subject to availability at the time of reservation.
The offer is available to frontline and back-office workers from the healthcare industry, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists as well as all those who work in research laboratories. To confirm a client is eligible, advisors must email MSC Cruises a copy of his/her official proof of service plus his/her ID card at the time of requesting the promotion be applied to the booking. Those same documents will also be required at embarkation.
The healthcare worker must be part of the reservation to benefit from this offer. If the booking includes several staterooms, the discount will be applied only to the stateroom with the healthcare worker. The same healthcare worker can benefit from this special offer on multiple sailings so long as they are traveling in the stateroom.
Also, MSC Cruises USA reminds travel agents that sales are open for MSC Seascape. It will become the line’s second Seaside EVO-class ship upon delivery in late November. The ship will sail from Miami starting December 2022. MSC Seascape will offer two seven-night itineraries from PortMiami.
