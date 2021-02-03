MSC Extends Pause of US Departures Through April
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff February 03, 2021
MSC Cruises has announced the cruise line will extend its pause on sailings departing from the United States through April 30, 2021.
The extension will affect three sailings departing from Florida: the MSC Divina scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, and MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia scheduled to sail from PortMiami.
Guests who booked and paid through MSC Cruises or an affiliated US-based travel advisor for the affected sailings between April 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, will be offered a 125 percent future cruise credit on the original fare. This can be used on any future cruise of their choice as well as on any ship and any itinerary that is open for sale. Passengers can also request a refund.
The 125 percent future cruise credit also allows guests to upgrade their stateroom category or add pre-purchases such as specialty dining, beverage packages, Wi-Fi or spa treatments to bookings.
For more information on MSC Cruises, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS