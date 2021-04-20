NCL Donates Over $2 Million to Global Nonprofit Organizations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Claudette Covey April 20, 2021
Throughout this year and last Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has donated more than $2 million to global nonprofit organizations to support people and places impacted by the pandemic, the company said.
Most recently, NCL delivered 10 pallets of responsibly packaged, plant-based cartons of JUST Water for the Southeast Alaska Food Bank during April’s Global Volunteer Month.
Also in April, the line’s parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, donated $100,000 in Visa gift cards as a measure of support for the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416, which serves PortMiami and has been negatively affected by the pause on U.S. cruises.
“At Norwegian Cruise Line, people are at the heart of everything we do, from our guests and travel partners to our nearly 30,000 shoreside and onboard team members worldwide,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO.
“Although we did not sail for the majority of last year, we remained committed to the people that sail aboard and operate our ships as well as the people in the wonderful destinations we visit. In addition to managing through the global pandemic, many of them were affected by natural disasters and food insecurity, and I’m proud that our organization was able to rally and provide much needed support to directly make a difference.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS