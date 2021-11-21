NCL Expanding Miami Presence To Offer More Caribbean Sailings
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced the achievement of another milestone in its ‘Great Cruise Comeback’, as the Norwegian Joy resumed sailings on Saturday out of PortMiami, the so-called ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. The ship became Norwegian’s ninth vessel to return to service following the global shutdown of cruising triggered by COVID-19 in March 2020.
Upon her Miami return, Norwegian Joy is now sailing a series of seven-day roundtrip Caribbean itineraries through April 23, 2022, which call at Roatán, Bay Islands; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize (the brand's 75-acre private island resort). A special, 11-day holiday voyage will also depart from Miami on December 23, 2021, and visit Willemstad, Curaçao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Castries, St. Lucia; St. John's, Antigua; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; celebrating New Year's Day in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic before returning to Miami.
Come December, a total of four NCL ships will be homeporting in PortMiami: Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Pearl, which is soon to restart sailings.
Norwegian Encore, the company’s newest and most innovative vessel, will offer a series of seven-day sailings starting December 12 and running through April 10, which will call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.
Norwegian Getaway will also sail the Eastern Caribbean, offering an assortment of five- and nine-day voyages from December 22 through February 11. Then, the Jewel-Class Norwegian Pearl will begin her post-pandemic return to cruising on December 23, with an 11-day Panama Canal sailing, round-trip from City Magic City. That end-of-year voyage will call at Cartagena, Colombia; Panama Canal/Gatun Lake and Colón, Panama; Puerto Limón, Costa Rica; Roatán, Bay Islands; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya, Mexico.
"The momentum of our Great Cruise Comeback continues as Norwegian Joy resumes voyages from our beloved hometown of Miami to join our other world-class vessels sailing from our brand-new terminal to continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "With the launch of our ninth ship, we now have more than two-thirds of our berths in operation, and we couldn't be more excited. Norwegian Joy's comeback is perfectly timed with the recent launch of our 'Greatest Deal Ever' and latest deployment of itineraries, we're making it even easier for our guests to book a well-deserved getaway offering them more destinations and ships to choose from, along with the best value at sea."
Guests who are eager to lock in their dream Caribbean cruise vacation at a great rate can take advantage of NCL’s current 'Greatest Deal Ever' promotion, which provides 70 percent off the second guest fare, plus seven ‘Free at Sea’ offers worth up to $4,250. Think free open bar, free specialty dining, free excursions, free Wi-Fi, free extra guests, free roundtrip airfare for your second guest and $250 in free onboard credits.
