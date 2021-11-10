NCL Launches Biggest Sale Ever, Opens Largest Number of Itineraries For Purchase
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz November 10, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has launched its newest sale, the “Greatest Deal Ever,” with a 70 percent discount on the second guest fare and seven free offers with a value of up to $4,250 along with the release of the cruise line’s largest number of itineraries available for purchase to-date, revealing all of its future cruises through summer 2024.
The Greatest Deal Ever begins November 16, 2021. Travelers can also receive seven free offers along with the discounted second guest fare, including free open bar, free shore excursion credits, free WiFi, free specialty dining and much more. The sale is available on all departures and itineraries from 2021 through the summer of 2024.
The newly opened itineraries include two new homeports at Haifa, Israel and La Romana, Dominican Republic, including new ports-of-call at Ashdod, Israel; Sendai, Japan and Dutch Harbor, Alaska.
The new Norwegian Epic will debut in Trieste, Italy and Koper, Slovenia during its 14-day Grand Mediterranean Holiday on December 22, 2023, featuring the region’s best Christmas markets. Guests will also enjoy stops at Dubrovnik, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.
The Norwegian Joy will sail in Canada and New England during September 2024, offering 7-day or 8-day itineraries from New York City and Quebec City, sailing the Saint Lawrence River and the eastern coast of North America.
The Norwegian Getaway will sail one 9-day round-trip itinerary from Copenhagen on May 13, 2024, with its guests visiting ports in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and the U.K.
"We are proud to be able to provide our guests with an even greater selection of sailings and the best value at sea to help them plan an unforgettable cruise vacation," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.
"So many travelers have been looking to make up for lost time and now we're providing them with unique itineraries to check off those bucket-list destinations they may have longed for over the last year and a half. These port-rich itineraries allow our guests more time to explore unique destinations like a local and indulge in the cultural experiences around them,” concluded Sommer.
For more information about the sale or to see the full list of newly released itineraries, please visit NCL’s website.
