Norwegian Announces Dining, Beverage Venues for Prima and Viva Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line announced new details of the culinary and beverage offerings aboard the upcoming Norwegian Prima and Viva ships.
The Prima Class vessels will feature new dining and beverage venues including Metropolitan Bar—Norwegian’s first sustainably-focused bar—and seven dining options on each ship.
The restaurants on the Norwegian Prima and Viva include the Mediterranean-inspired Palomar, traditional hibachi-style Hasuki, contemporary sushi house Nama and American standard Surfside Cafe and Grill.
The ships will feature a main dining modernization with new designs and menus at Hudson’s and The Commodore Room, which feature 270-degree views overlooking the stern. The revamped menu will debut on Prima and roll out to the rest of Norwegian’s 17-ship fleet through 2023.
The Metropolitan Bar will feature responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients, as well as offer a fully sustainable spirits menu and biodynamic wines. The ships will also boast a contemporary cocktail lounge called The Belvedere Bar.
“We’ve been innovators in the food and beverage space for more than three decades, becoming the first cruise line to offer specialty dining and the first to introduce our ‘Freestyle Cruising’ concept that allows our guests to vacation their way by giving them the choice to decide when and where they dine,” Norwegian CEO Harry Sommer said.
“Our latest food and beverage offerings take our Norwegian Prima Food and Beverage experience to another level, one that travels well beyond the guest expectation to provide elevated gastronomical experiences featuring sophisticated design, masterful mixology and cuisine that delivers full-throttle flavor,” Sommer continued.
Norwegian Prima and Viva will feature enhanced guest-favorite eateries and relaxation areas, including Cagney's Steakhouse, Le Bistro French, Food Republic, Observation Lounge and the Humidor Cigar Lounge.
Previously revealed food and beverage venues on the two new ships include Food Hall, Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, The Local Bar & Grill, Vibe Beach Club, Waves Pool Bar and the Prima Speedway Bar. Both ships will feature a total of 35 dining and lounge options.
One of the focal points on Norwegian Prima and Viva will be the cruise line’s first three-story, glass-walled Penrose Atrium. Lining the area will be a three-deck-high light feature and a wall art piece that will resemble a topographic map.
Retail spaces and high-end luxury shops will also be located throughout the atrium, including Starbucks Coffee, Whiskey Bar, Prima Casino and The Penrose Bar.
