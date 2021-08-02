NCL To Offer Starbucks on Every Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced that it has expanded its partnership with Starbucks, with plans to include a Starbucks cafe on every NCL cruise ship by the end of 2022.
The cruise line will be the first to offer Starbucks cafes on each of its seventeen ships. Starbucks coffee and drinks will also be available in specialty restaurants and in the main dining rooms.
The first Starbucks cafe was opened in 2018 on the Norwegian Bliss. Since then, the cafes have expanded onboard the Norwegian Sky, Joy, Getaway and Encore. Later this year, guests arriving at Harvest Caye, NCL’s private resort area in Belize, as well as Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, will be able to enjoy access to Starbucks beverages.
"We are proud to announce our extended partnership offering the most robust Starbucks experience at sea for our guests just days before we restart our operations in Seattle, Starbucks’ hometown," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment."
Norwegian Cruise Line officially restarted its cruise operations out of the Mediterranean on July 25, 2021. On August 7, it will restart cruise operations out of the United States with the Norwegian Encore departing from Seattle and heading for Alaska. All crew and guests must be fully vaccinated for every itinerary through October 31, 2021 under NCL’s SailSAFE program.
