NCLH Commits AU$250,000 for Australia Bushfire Relief
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton January 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.—parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—committed AU$250,000 to support emergency relief efforts for Australian communities devastated by bushfires in the region.
“We are saddened by the devastation caused by the ongoing bushfires in Australia,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our $250,000 AUD donation to the Australian Red Cross will go directly to relief and recovery efforts for those affected by these historic fires.”
The donation will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. Since July 2019, Australian Red Cross teams have responded to 30 bushfire-related emergencies and supported over 18,600 people, through the efforts of more than 1,590 volunteers and staff. The organization has provided support to displaced people in more than 69 evacuation and recovery centers and is also providing emergency grants to help people who have lost homes in the fires cover immediate needs.
To assist, visit redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate.
