NCL’s Norwegian Sky Returns to Service from Miami

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton March 04, 2022

Norwegian Sky - Pinnacle Lounge and Sushi Bar
The Pinnacle Lounge and Sushi Bar on Norwegian Sky. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky has returned to service, making it the line’s 12th of 17 ships to return to service.

Norwegian Sky departed March 2 from Miami on a five-day Caribbean itinerary that stopped in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico, and will call at Great Stirrup Cay, the line’s private island in the Bahamas.

Following its initial return-to-service sailing, the vessel will operate a series of three- and four-day voyages to the Bahamas from PortMiami, home of NCL’s new terminal, which achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold New Construction v4.0 certification.

Norwegian Sky will also offer additional five- to 10-day voyages to the Caribbean, sailing from Miami and Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic, all the way through 2024.

Norwegian Sky was completely refurbished in 2019 and has 10 dining venues, Sky Casino, Mandara Spa, and live entertainment at the Stardust Theatre.

