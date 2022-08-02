Last updated: 11:02 AM ET, Tue August 02 2022

NCL's Norwegian Viva Celebrates Key Construction Milestone

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz August 02, 2022

Norwegian Viva, Prima Class ships, Norwegian Cruise Line, NCL
The Norwegian Viva in a dry dock during its floating out ceremony in Maghara, Italy. (photo via Camilla Bach / Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Norwegian Viva, celebrated a key construction milestone at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy on August 2, with a floating out ceremony that marks the first time it touches water and the completion of its external construction.

The second of six ships in the new Prima Class, the Norwegian Viva’s floating out ceremony included welding a commemorative coin into the ship as part of the centuries-long tradition. Harry Sommer, president and CEO of NCL and Antonio Quintano, Fincantieri’s shipyard director, did the honors.

The ship’s exterior is now completed, including the hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, commonly known as “Peeta.” The next stage in Norwegian Viva’s construction is its interior.

Norwegian Viva, Prima Class ships, Norwegian Cruise Line, new cruise ships 2023, NCL
Rendering of the new Norwegian Viva, to make its debut in 2023. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

"The float out of Norwegian Viva has been much anticipated and it’s an incredibly proud day for us all," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of NCL. "As our nineteenth ship and the second in our innovative Prima Class, Norwegian Viva continues to represent our ongoing commitment to giving guests the best holiday experience imaginable. With Norwegian Viva’s name meaning ‘to be alive,’ and her motto being ‘Live it Up,’ we simply cannot wait to put this into practice and welcome guests on board soon for the vacation of a lifetime."

The ship will begin cruising in 2023.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Norwegian Cruise Line

