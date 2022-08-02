NCL's Norwegian Viva Celebrates Key Construction Milestone
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz August 02, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Norwegian Viva, celebrated a key construction milestone at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy on August 2, with a floating out ceremony that marks the first time it touches water and the completion of its external construction.
The second of six ships in the new Prima Class, the Norwegian Viva’s floating out ceremony included welding a commemorative coin into the ship as part of the centuries-long tradition. Harry Sommer, president and CEO of NCL and Antonio Quintano, Fincantieri’s shipyard director, did the honors.
The ship’s exterior is now completed, including the hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, commonly known as “Peeta.” The next stage in Norwegian Viva’s construction is its interior.
"The float out of Norwegian Viva has been much anticipated and it’s an incredibly proud day for us all," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of NCL. "As our nineteenth ship and the second in our innovative Prima Class, Norwegian Viva continues to represent our ongoing commitment to giving guests the best holiday experience imaginable. With Norwegian Viva’s name meaning ‘to be alive,’ and her motto being ‘Live it Up,’ we simply cannot wait to put this into practice and welcome guests on board soon for the vacation of a lifetime."
The ship will begin cruising in 2023.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS