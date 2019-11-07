New Report Shows Most Popular Aspects of Cruise Industry
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood November 07, 2019
New data from CruiseCompete for November 2019 shows the cruise industry continues to thrive.
The CruiseTrends report provides information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including the most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.
The CruiseCompete data ranked the most popular cruise lines based on the total number of quote requests, with Royal Caribbean International topping the Premium/Contemporary category, Oceania Cruises ranking as the top Luxury brand and Viking River Cruises rated as the top River Cruises brand.
As for the most popular cruise ships, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 and American Cruise Lines’ Queen of the Mississippi topped their categories, respectively.
The data also ranked the most popular cruise regions, including the Caribbean for the Premium category, Europe for the Luxury category and Europe for the River category. North America and the Mediterranean were also highly ranked.
The data also provided information on the most popular departure ports, ports visited, countries visited and cabin types. Other data available at the November 2019 CruiseTrends report include the number of cabins requested, the most popular cruise itinerary lengths, travel insurance requested and cruise line past passenger status requested.
