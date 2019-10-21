Eric Bowman | October 21, 2019 9:35 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Thriving Cruise Industry
The number of cruise passengers continues to grow.
With all the major cruise lines trying to outdo each other with bigger ships and creating new islands, it’s no wonder more travelers are opting to cruise to their next bucket-list destination.
This past week was strong evidence in how the cruise industry continues to thrive as multiple companies released big news.
Royal Caribbean announced a new private island destination in Vanuatu. The Perfect Day at Lelepa will be different from Perfect Day at CocoCay, but we can bet it’s going to be just as enticing.
Additionally, Royal Caribbean officials said last week that they believe Caribbean cruises will grow 50% by the year 2030.
The Caribbean will always be a popular travel destination, and it’s clear that cruising to multiple islands is trending up with travelers of all ages.
After all, cruise lines are stepping up guest experiences onboard as well as at their destination.
MSC Cruises revealed this week new guest experiences at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and announced the details for two new Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows aboard MSC Grandiosa.
Sky Princess debuted new top deck suites, which are sure to wow guests.
Carnival Cruise Line had a busy week as well, signing an extension in Mobile, Alabama and adding a fourth ship in Galveston, Texas.
Silversea unveiled 197 new itineraries for 2021-2022.
And that’s all just ocean cruises. River cruising is another booming area that many travelers are trending toward.
Given the fact that luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton has even jumped into the cruise business is another clear indicator of the industry thriving. Everyone wants a piece of the pie.
Ritz-Carlton recently renamed it’s new ship from Azora to Evrima and the 2020 departure date has been pushed back from February to June.
Will other hotel companies try to enter the cruise space in the future? That remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain – cruising is only going to get bigger and better.
Where are you cruising next? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
FBI toxicology tests found tourists' deaths in the Dominican Republic were consistent with natural causes.
Disney offers more availability on 2019 Ultimate Christmas Packages.
2020 travel trends show where are Americans are planning travel for next year.
Virtuoso revealed its 2020 Luxe Report.
Southwest extended 737 MAX cancellations into February.
MGM Resorts agreed to sell Circus Circus, Bellagio.
