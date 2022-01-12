Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Details of New Norwegian Viva Ship
January 12, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced the next ship in its brand-new Prima Class would be dubbed Norwegian Viva and is scheduled to set sail in June 2023.
The 965-feet-long Norwegian Viva will accommodate 3,219 guests at double occupancy and carry passengers on a series of Mediterranean itineraries starting in June 2023, including homeporting in Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.
Once her inaugural Mediterranean voyages are completed, the new NCL ship will sail the Southern Caribbean for the 2023-2024 Winter Season, offering warm-weather getaways from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
In addition to offering the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, Norwegian Viva will boast a redefined The Haven, which features an expansive sundeck, a stunning infinity pool overlooking the vessel’s wake and an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.
Norwegian Viva will also offer experiences such as the fastest freefall drop dry slides at sea with The Rush and The Drop and the largest three-level racetrack at sea with the Viva Speedway.
“Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation,” NCL CEO Harry Sommer said. “We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind.”
Other food and entertainment highlights on the ship include a 44,000-square-foot outdoor walkway, the Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 varieties of eateries, The Concourse outdoor sculpture garden, expansive pool decks, infinity style pools and more.
Norwegian Viva will feature hull art designed by Italian graffiti and sculpture artist Manuel Di Rita, who also illustrated the hull design on Norwegian Prima.
