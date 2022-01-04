Last updated: 01:49 PM ET, Tue January 04 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Cancellation Policy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Janeen Christoff January 04, 2022

Norwegian Joy, NCL, Norwegian Caribbean, sailing, cruise, ship
Norwegian Joy sailing in Caribbean waters. (photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has updated its cancellation policy.

On the cruise line's website, the policy has been amended to include cruises booked through this month:

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Celestyal Crystal in Agios Nikolaos, Crete

Celestyal Unveils Wave Season Savings of Up to 30 Percent

Holland America Line ms Eurodam. (photo courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line)

Holland America Line Adds Tips to Promotion Through Jan. 10

Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises

After 33 Years, Richard Fain Steps Down as Royal Caribbean...

Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Eclipse Returns to Antarctica Starting January 2022

“For new and existing bookings made by January 31, 2022, for any voyage with an embarkation date through and including May 31, 2022, guests are free to cancel up to and including January 31, 2022. Anyone choosing to cancel will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit to be used for sailings that embark through December 31, 2022. Reservations canceled outside of final payment will receive a full refund back to the method of payment used to book. If outside final payment and an FCC was used as payment, the original FCC will be added back to the guest’s profile.”

The change in policy comes as the CDC updated its advisory for cruising, raising its travel warning from Level 3 to Level 4, which is its highest level and as the Omicron variant spikes around the country and the globe.

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Celestyal Crystal in Agios Nikolaos, Crete

Celestyal Unveils Wave Season Savings of Up to 30 Percent

Celestyal Cruises

Holland America Line Adds Tips to Promotion Through Jan. 10

Brazil Suspends Cruise Operations Through January 21

After 33 Years, Richard Fain Steps Down as Royal Caribbean Group’s CEO

Scenic Eclipse Returns to Antarctica Starting January 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS