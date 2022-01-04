Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Cancellation Policy
Janeen Christoff January 04, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line has updated its cancellation policy.
On the cruise line's website, the policy has been amended to include cruises booked through this month:
“For new and existing bookings made by January 31, 2022, for any voyage with an embarkation date through and including May 31, 2022, guests are free to cancel up to and including January 31, 2022. Anyone choosing to cancel will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit to be used for sailings that embark through December 31, 2022. Reservations canceled outside of final payment will receive a full refund back to the method of payment used to book. If outside final payment and an FCC was used as payment, the original FCC will be added back to the guest’s profile.”
The change in policy comes as the CDC updated its advisory for cruising, raising its travel warning from Level 3 to Level 4, which is its highest level and as the Omicron variant spikes around the country and the globe.
