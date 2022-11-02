Norwegian Cruise Line Announces First-Ever Military Appreciation Program
Norwegian Cruise Line has launched its new Military Appreciation Program in advance of Veteran’s Day. This new program promises to set the cruise standard for recognizing active and retired U.S. military members and their spouses with exclusive offers and onboard experiences throughout the line's 18-ship fleet.
David Herrara, NCL's Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer who served in the Army National Guard says “I personally understand and appreciate the sincere comradery within the U.S. military community and how much we value time with our loved ones. Our mission at NCL is to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests, and with the Military Appreciation program, we are proud to be able to offer military families the opportunity to reconnect with those they care about most and help create memories for a lifetime.”
Launching Wednesday, the Military Appreciation Program will offer all active, and retired military veterans and their spouses a 10 percent discount on their cruise fare for all sailings beginning on January 1, 2023. This ongoing discount can be combined with NCL’s guest-favorite Free at Sea offer which includes free airfare, specialty dining, unlimited open bar, and complimentary WiFi, delivering up to $3,450 in savings.
In addition, guests who book under the Military Appreciation Program will also receive exclusive NCL experiences and onboard recognition including a welcome reception and a collectible military challenge coin and collectible patches.
All eligible service men and women will be validated through the ID.me digital identity network, a one-stop identifying system that connects with any organization where ID.me is accepted.
The program is co-sponsored by Matthew Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer who served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 21 years. He explains, “This program was designed for veterans by veterans. It is important to me and very personal to David and all veterans at NCL as we wanted to create a program that taps into that comradery and the values of this community with a goal that they walk away knowing that NCL understands them, commends them, and thanks them for their service and dedication.”
