Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Return to Service in Caribbean, Europe
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood April 06, 2021
Just hours after sending a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requesting approval to restart U.S. sailings in July, Norwegian Cruise Line announced its return to service, with new itineraries sailing from Europe and the Caribbean.
Starting on July 25, Norwegian will restart operations at a reduced capacity with Norwegian Jade, Joy and Gem, all of which will operate under the new SailSAFE Health and Safety program to keep passengers protected during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Norwegian Jade will host seven-day voyages to the Greek Isles from Athens (Piraeus), beginning July 25. As for Caribbean sailings, Norwegian Joy will offer week-long itineraries available from Montego Bay, Jamaica, on August 7, and Norwegian Gem will sail from Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic, on August 15.
All passengers and crew members on all of Norwegian’s initial return sailings will be required to receive the full COVID-19 vaccination. The cruise line has been working closely with destination partners and others to help provide a safe vacation for travelers.
“Over a year after we initially suspended sailings, the time has finally come when we can provide our loyal guests with the news of our great cruise comeback,” Norwegian CEO Harry Sommer said. “We have been working diligently towards our resumption of operations, focusing on the guest experience with health and safety at the forefront.”
“The growing availability of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a game changer,” Sommer continued. “The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.”
On Monday, the company’s three cruise brands—Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—sent a letter to the CDC requesting permission to restart U.S. sailings in July. The voyages would require vaccines of all passengers and crew.
The company said its plan is consistent with the CDC’s updated guidance that international travel is safe for fully vaccinated individuals and that COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical in the secure resumption of cruise ship travel. Since vaccines are not yet available for children, it appears the initial cruises will be for adults only.
