Norwegian Cruise Line Awards 100 Teachers With Free Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz July 14, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the 100 winners of this year’s “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” contest, which asked people across the U.S. and Canada to nominate hardworking educators for a chance to win a free cruise aboard the all-new Norwegian Prima for its inaugural sailing on October 27, with a free concert by Kelly Clarkson.
The Giving Joy contest will also announce the top three Grand Prize winners during the sailing in an award ceremony. The three winners will receive $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for their school.
"We couldn't be more excited to celebrate and reward these classroom warriors with an incredible vacation on board our newest, beautiful ship, Norwegian Prima," said Harry Sommer, president, and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Each of these educators dedicate themselves to their students and their communities. Their role is to broaden their students’ horizons with new experiences, and now we are honored to have the opportunity to do the same for them."
Winners include educators from 27 different states and Puerto Rico in the United States, as well as educators from Ontario and British Columbia in Canada. One such lucky educator is Amanda Phillips of Greenbrier School District in Greenbrier, Arkansas, who was called “the propeller” by the person who nominated her for a free cruise.
“One of the most astonishing features of a cruise ship are the relatively small propellers that are underneath the waterline. These small rotating blades work tirelessly to propel the ship and passengers forward to a desired destination,” began Derek, the person who nominated Phillips. “Oftentimes, passengers see the wake that the propellers create and admire the beauty. Most of the time, the propellers are working while no one is watching. They work day, and night, in good weather, and in bad weather. Their goal is to help passengers on board reach a destination they cannot reach on their own.”
“I respectfully nominate Amanda Phillips to be a recipient of NCL’S Giving Joy giveaway. Much like a propeller, Amanda works tirelessly helping students reach goals they cannot obtain on their own. Amanda teaches fourth grade math at Wooster Elementary in Greenbrier, Arkansas.”
“She works tirelessly, most days into the early evening planning for each student's individual success. She takes every approach to motivate her students and bring them JOY each day. Nothing makes her happier than seeing a former student in the community propelling themselves forward. She’s as solid as an anchor and is deserving of your vote! Let’s send this propeller of others on vacation.”
This year, Norwegian’s Giving Joy program will have awarded 230 teachers free cruises and donated over $235,000 to schools across North America since it began in 2019.
