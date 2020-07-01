Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 2020 Alaska Sailings
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 Alaska cruise season due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email to travel advisors this week, the cruise line said that it had "remained hopeful that we would resume our Seattle-based Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy Alaska sailings in September 2020."
Nonetheless, port restrictions and other obstacles stemming from the coronavirus crisis have proved too challenging. Norwegian's decision comes in the wake of similar announcements from other major cruise lines, including Disney Cruise Line and Holland America Line.
The impacted sailings include Norwegian Joy itineraries scheduled for September 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2020 and Norwegian Bliss voyages for September 6, 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2020.
Impacted guests will have the choice of a full refund or a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit that will be issued by Thursday, July 2. The credits can be applied within a year of the date issued on any Norwegian sailing through December 31, 2022.
Last month, Norwegian extended its suspension of voyages through September as well as select cruises in October.
