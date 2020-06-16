Last updated: 05:29 PM ET, Tue June 16 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Voyages Through October 2020

June 16, 2020

Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Cruise Line
PHOTO: Norwegian Joy. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Leading global cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCL)—which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands—today announced its decision to extend a current suspension of all of its global cruise voyages to those departures scheduled to embark between August 1 and September 30, 2020, across all three of its brands.

The cancellations do not, however, include Seattle-based Alaska voyages scheduled to sail in September 2020.

Further, select cruises, including Canada and New England sailings, will also be canceled through October 2020, owing to ongoing port and travel restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Guests with current bookings on voyages that have been canceled are advised to either contact their travel advisor or reach out to the cruise line directly for more information on how to proceed.

The company said that it is continuing to work cooperatively with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and worldwide public health authorities to ensure that it implements all necessary steps and precautions for protecting the health and safety of its crew members, guests and communities its vessels visit.

October 2020 Impacted Sailings:

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Bliss. Pacific Coastal region. Departure: 10/12/20

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Joy. Pacific Coastal region. Departure: 10/4/20

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Breakaway. Canada/New England region. Departures: 10/4/20 - 10/11/20

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Gem. Canada/New England region. Departures: 10/2/20 - 10/9/20

Oceania Cruises – Insignia. Canada/New England region. Departures: 10/6/20 - 10/26/20

Regent Seven Seas Cruises - Seven Seas Navigator. Canada/New England region. Departures: 10/8/20 - 10/18/20

