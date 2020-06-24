Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Wed June 24 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line Creates Video Explaining New Protocols

Norwegian Cruise Line, the first major cruise company to detail new health and sanitation protocols, has released videos explaining the steps brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The videos highlight six key areas of focus, which will be implemented fleetwide on board and on shore. The six areas are enhanced screening protocols for guests and crew, all-new air filtration, increased sanitation measures, responsible social distancing, enhanced medical resources, and extended ship to shore safety.

The company released short and extended versions featuring President and CEO Harry Sommer, Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou, and Vice President-International Business Todd Hamilton. Here is the short version:

