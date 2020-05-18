Last updated: 04:37 PM ET, Mon May 18 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Relaxed Cancellation Policy

Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its “Peace of Mind” policy, now allowing cancellations up to 48 hours before embarkation on any voyage through Nov. 30, 2020.

Those who cancel will receive a refund in the form of a future cruise credit (FCC) to be used on sailings that embark through Dec. 31, 2022. For additional details and FAQs, click here.

NCL also introduced incentives, offers, and new itineraries to help travel advisors drive demand during this pandemic including:

– A 20 percent discount through May 31, 2020, on all sailings from October 2020 through December 2022 when a guest uses their FCC.

– Extending a 5 percent bonus commission for travel partners through May 31, 2020.

– Guests can receive free open bar, specialty dining, excursions, Wi-Fi and children-sail-free on any category stateroom for cruises starting from $199.

– Free airfare for cruises in Alaska, Europe and Hawaii through May 20, 2020.

– Guests who book a balcony stateroom or higher category May 21-31 for voyages from January 2021 and beyond get a $200 onboard credit.

