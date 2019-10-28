Norwegian Spirit to Undergo $100 Million-Plus Renovation
October 28, 2019
Norwegian Spirit is poised to undergo the most extensive bow-to-stern revitalization in Norwegian Cruise Line's history next year, the company announced Monday.
Part of The Norwegian Edge program, the $100 million-plus renovation will extend to all of the ship's dining venues, staterooms and public areas.
Norwegian Spirit is scheduled to enter dry dock in Marseille, France on January 2, 2020. The nearly 40-day renovation will result in more than a dozen new venues, additional staterooms and an expanded Mandara Spa.
New complimentary dining venues will include an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Cafe; the Great Outdoors Bar and Waves Pool Bar. Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge will also make their debuts. The latter will feature the Humidor Cigar Lounge.
Norwegian Spirit guests will also be introduced to the Italian restaurant, Onda by Scarpetta, which will open aboard Norwegian Encore this November.
Meanwhile, the Splash Academy children's waterpark will be replaced with the adults-only retreat Spice H2O. The daytime lounge will boast a pair of new hot tubs in addition to a dedicated bar that will transform into an after-hours entertainment venue.
The Mandara Spa aboard Norwegian Spirit will double in size to nearly 7,000 square feet. The space will include a relaxation area equipped with heated loungers, a new Jacuzzi room, a sauna, steam room and water therapy experience.
Guests can also look forward to an expanded Pulse Fitness Center and new contemporary hull art.
After emerging from dry dock in February 2020, Norwegian Spirit will offer extended itineraries of eight to 24 days across Asia, Africa and Europe, including 10 new ports of call. The ship will be the first in Norwegian's fleet to visit Bali (Celun Bawang), Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia; Beppu, Kumamoto, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan; Taipei (Keelung) Taiwan; and Yangon, Myanmar.
"As we continue to introduce new innovative ships to our fleet, with Norwegian Encore making her debut next month, we are committed to ensuring that the experiences our guests have come to enjoy are available on even our most storied ships," said Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, in a statement. "We are excited to reinvigorate Norwegian Spirit so that she continues to provide lasting memories for guests as they sail to some of the most exotic destinations around the world."
