Nudist Cruise Announced for Carnival Ship
January 04, 2021
The cruise industry is working diligently to safely return to service, but some travelers are already booking voyages, including a newly announced nude sailing.
According to Bare Necessities, a company offering nudist cruise events, it would host its Big Nude Boat event aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride starting on February 13, 2022.
The voyage is currently scheduled to sail for two weeks and will depart from Tampa before making stops in Panama, Colombia, Bonaire, Curacao, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.
“Passengers have requested longer cruises and many have extended their vacation by taking an admittedly less fun textile cruise before or after our charter,” according to a Bare Necessities spokesperson. “European and Aussie travelers have said they want longer cruises to make flying across the pond or from down under truly worthwhile.”
The company also revealed the Carnival Pride would make nudist guests “feel right at home,” according to Bare Necessities’ website, as the ship is adorned with classic nude statues and paintings.
All passengers are informed before booking that clothing must be worn any time the ship is in port or the Captain announces it’s required.
To end 2020, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) released the “2021 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook” report highlighting the impact the pandemic has had on the global cruise industry.
