Oceania Cruises Amends Vaccine and Testing Requirements
August 08, 2022
Oceania Cruises is making amendments to its vaccination and testing requirements, no longer requiring vaccinated travelers to test prior to embarkation while allowing unvaccinated travelers to sail provided they show a recent negative medically administered COVID-19 test result, effective September 3, 2022.
Travelers under the age of 12 do not need to test or show proof of vaccination in order to sail. Unvaccinated travelers must present a negative Antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to embarkation.
Vaccinated travelers are defined as “fully vaccinated” by the destinations in which they visit; boosters may be required.
"We have been waiting a long time for this moment to arrive,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “The world has been re-opening quickly and once more, we are pleased to welcome all travelers, of all ages, to safely explore the world with comfort and ease aboard the small, luxurious ships of Oceania Cruises.”
Sailing in some destinations will require travelers to adhere to stricter protocols; these include Canada, Bermuda and Greece, among others. The cruise line will notify those who book cruises to impacted destinations of their specific testing and vaccine protocols.
Oceania Cruises, while relaxing its requirements, continues to recommend vaccinations and self-testing prior to embarking on a cruise.
All crew and officers must continue to be fully vaccinated and tested regularly.
-
