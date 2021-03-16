Oceania Cruises Names Its Seventh Ship Vista
Oceania Cruises chose the name Vista for the first of two 1,200-passenger ships under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.
The Allura Class ship, the seventh for the upscale line, will set sail in early 2023, followed by a sister ship in 2025.
Oceania said Vista will deliver “The Finest Cuisine at Sea” and have two staff members for every three guests.
“Oceania Cruises is an innovative and ever-evolving brand. We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future,” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
One of the highlights of the new vessel is The Grand Dining Room, which will be almost two decks high and will pay homage to the Belle Époque – or “Beautiful Age” – of early 20th-century Parisian society.
In all, Vista will have 10 culinary options. Features of its “residentially inspired” suites and staterooms will be revealed starting in May 2021. Inaugural voyages will open for sale in September 2021.
The company said thousands of officers and crew played a pivotal role in the design of the ship.
“Our officers and crew are always bringing great new ideas to the forefront and then implementing them,” Binder said. “More than any other part of the Oceania Cruises organization, we owe our success to our onboard teams. They are the ones who made Vista possible, and it is a credit to them, these true visionaries of the seven seas, that we name the ship for them, in their honor.”
The ship measures about 67,000 gross tons and will be staffed by 800 officers and crew.
Oceania’s voyages are officially paused through June 30, 2021, but the company has been booking cruises at a brisk pace. On March 2, 2021, it had its best booking day in its 18-year history.
