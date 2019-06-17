Paul Gauguin Cruises Debuts Special Offer
Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is offering up to $500 Shipboard Credit per stateroom on select 2020 voyages during its “Dream in Blue” promotion when booked by July 31, 2019. As an additional bonus, deposits have been reduced to $250 per person.
Shipboard Credit on select sailings varies by stateroom or suite category:
—$300 Shipboard Credit per stateroom, categories E or F
—$500 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom/suite, category D and above
7-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands
— January 11; February 15, 22, 2020
7-Night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti
— January 4; February 8, 29, 2020
10-Night Society Islands & Tuamotus
—January 29, 2020
11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands
—January 18; March 7, 2020
Shipboard Credit can be used toward indulging in a spa treatment at Deep Nature Spa, purchasing a souvenir in La Boutique, booking a shore excursion aboard The Gauguin and more.
Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50 percent off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco.
This promotion is for new bookings only, subject to availability and must be booked by July 31, 2019, and requested at time of booking. Shipboard Credit amount is determined by balcony stateroom or suite category. Non-balcony staterooms (E-F categories) receive $150 per person Shipboard Credit. Reduced-rate deposit of $250 per person is refundable less a $100 administration fee. Roundtrip Economy Class airfare from LAX or SFO is included, but based on availability in class of service. Air credit for non-use of this promotion is $1700-1900. Air add-ons from home city to LAX or SFO are also available upon request. Port, security, and handling charges of $159-$235 per person are additional. Offer may be or may not be combined with other offers and can be discontinued at any time. Additional terms and conditions may apply.
For further information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.
SOURCE: Paul Gauguin Cruises press release.
