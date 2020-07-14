Ponant Takes Delivery of Jacques Cartier Expedition Ship
Ponant has taken delivery of Le Jacques Cartier, the sixth and final vessel in the Ponant Explorer series.
“The delivery of Le Jacques Cartier is a success. It marks the completion of the Ponant Explorers series, which has revolutionized the concept of ocean voyages,” said Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO of Ponant. “These six vessels combining cutting-edge technology and respect for the environment are the symbol of a new generation of ships flying the French flag.”
With just 92 rooms and suites, all with balconies or private terraces, sleek and elegant exterior lines and a refined design, Le Jacques Cartier joins its sisterships featuring the latest technology and innovations while respecting the environment.
Le Jacques Cartier also features Ponant’s pioneering concept the “Blue Eye,” an underwater, multi-sensory lounge with two giant windows resembling the eyes of a whale looking out at the sea. Non-intrusive underwater spotlights reveal the views while hydrophones built into the keel capture the natural symphony of the sea. “Body Listening” sofas vibrate in unison with the sounds.
With the delivery of Le Jacques Cartier, Ponant now has a fleet of 12 ships. Ponant will continue its development strategy in 2021 with the launch of Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s first luxury hybrid electric polar exploration vessel.
