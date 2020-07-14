Last updated: 12:14 PM ET, Tue July 14 2020

Ponant Takes Delivery of Jacques Cartier Expedition Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ponant Theresa Norton July 14, 2020

Le Jacques Cartier expedition ship
Ponant's new Le Jacques Cartier. (Photo courtesy of StudioPONANT + Laure Patricot.jpg)

Ponant has taken delivery of Le Jacques Cartier, the sixth and final vessel in the Ponant Explorer series.

“The delivery of Le Jacques Cartier is a success. It marks the completion of the Ponant Explorers series, which has revolutionized the concept of ocean voyages,” said Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO of Ponant. “These six vessels combining cutting-edge technology and respect for the environment are the symbol of a new generation of ships flying the French flag.”

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Wind Spirit, Windstar cruises, Moorea, Tahiti, tropics, destinations

Windstar Cruises to Add HEPA Filters and Ultraviolet Light to...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
World Navigator Exterior

Atlas Ocean Voyages Now Includes Complimentary Air

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
AIDAblu

Carnival Corp. Ensures Future by Selling 13 Ships, Reducing...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Silversea Silver Shadow

Royal Caribbean Acquires Remaining Silversea Shares

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

With just 92 rooms and suites, all with balconies or private terraces, sleek and elegant exterior lines and a refined design, Le Jacques Cartier joins its sisterships featuring the latest technology and innovations while respecting the environment.

Le Jacques Cartier also features Ponant’s pioneering concept the “Blue Eye,” an underwater, multi-sensory lounge with two giant windows resembling the eyes of a whale looking out at the sea. Non-intrusive underwater spotlights reveal the views while hydrophones built into the keel capture the natural symphony of the sea. “Body Listening” sofas vibrate in unison with the sounds.

With the delivery of Le Jacques Cartier, Ponant now has a fleet of 12 ships. Ponant will continue its development strategy in 2021 with the launch of Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s first luxury hybrid electric polar exploration vessel.

For more information on Ponant

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS