Princess Cruises Adds Sixth Ship to Europe 2021 Lineup
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises December 17, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The intimate, yet well-equipped, Pacific Princess can access unique ports that only smaller vessels can visit. In 2121, she'll set sail on multiple 12-day Mediterranean itineraries, as well as an incredible 41-day grand tour from Asia to the Mediterranean. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Princess Cruises today announced the addition of the 670-guest Pacific Princess to the Europe 2021 season. Pacific Princess will sail for 41 days from Tokyo to Rome in May 2021, to start a season of new 12-day Mediterranean voyages, sailing between Venice and Rome.
Highlights of the May through October 2021 season include:
— 12-day Mediterranean Connoisseur voyages sailing from Rome to Venice with port visits in the Western Mediterranean, including Portofino and Monte Carlo, as well as sailing the Adriatic Sea visiting Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia and an overnight in Venice. These voyages also feature a maiden port call to Giardini Naxos on the island of Sicily.
— 12-day Greek Isles Connoisseur voyages feature the Grecian ports of Athens, Mykonos, Crete and Santorini, as well as the Western Mediterranean including Sorrento for Capri & Pompeii and Catania on the island of Sicily. These cruises also include an overnight in Venice.
— 12-day Mediterranean sailings can be combined for 24-day Grand Mediterranean Connoisseur voyages, which sail roundtrip from Venice or Rome.
— 41-day Mediterranean & Grand Asia Adventure will sail from Tokyo to Rome and includes stops in many countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan. This voyage also includes a maiden call to Khasab, Oman, known for its desert fjords.
All Pacific Princess Europe 2021 voyages go on sale December 18, 2019.
The small-ship experience found onboard Pacific Princess offers a refined elegance, yet with many of the wonderful amenities found on larger ships. The ship provides guests an intimate camaraderie, sharing a passion for travel, while visiting unique ports only smaller ships can access.
With the addition of Pacific Princess, six total ships now offer the best of Europe in 2021, including the cruise line's two newest ships, Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess, with voyages to the Mediterranean, British Isles and Scandinavia & Russia. With voyages from four to 34 days on five MedallionClass ships, guests can visit treasured landmarks and let local experts guide the way with foodie-friendly and art-centric tours. More details on the previously announced 2021 Europe season can be found here.
Captain's Circle Savings and Early Booking Deposit
Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of a $100 - $200/person discount off the public fare, based on itinerary. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book early.
Princess was selected as the "Best Cruise Line in Europe" by the Women's Choice Awards, and has been awarded "Best Itineraries" by readers of Recommend Magazine 12 times in the last 13 years.
For more information, visit Princess.com.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS