Holland America Line, Princess Cancel June Cruises From Seattle
Theresa Norton March 16, 2021
Carnival Corp. sister companies Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have canceled Alaska sailings from Seattle through June.
For Holland America, the move cancels six Alaska cruises on Eurodam and Oosterdam with a call at Victoria, B.C. For Princess, it affects seven-day Inside Passage cruises on Emerald Princess and Majestic Princess through June 27. Both companies instead are offering land trips to their lodges in Alaska.
At this time, Holland America Line has not canceled Alaska round-trips from Seattle departing in July and onward. Both lines previously canceled all 2021 Alaska cruises to or from Vancouver, B.C. Their luxury sister brand, Seabourn, also canceled its 2021 Alaska/British Columbia departures.
Canada closed Canadian waters and ports to cruise passenger vessels through February 2022, but both lines said discussions are continuing to find a way to preserve some Alaska sailings from Seattle.
“We continue to stay actively engaged in dialogue with authorities in Canada and the U.S. to understand what cruise opportunities may still exist in Alaska, knowing how important this market is not only to our brand, but to the communities and individuals who depend on our business,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We share with our guests the disappointment of canceling these voyages, and we remain hopeful that we can operate some of the Alaska cruise season.”
For guests booked on canceled voyages, both companies are offering to move the reservation to the equivalent cruise in 2022, keeping the 2021 fare.
Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable 10 percent bonus FCC. Or, they can request a full refund to the original form of payment. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by Dec. 31, 2022.
Rebooking to 2022 cruise requests must be received through this online Princess form or this one for Holland America by April 15, 2021, or guests will automatically receive the FCC option.
Updated information on the cancellations can be found here for Princess and here for Holland America Line.
