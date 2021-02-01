Princess Cruises To Offer Sports Betting at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Rich Thomaselli February 01, 2021
In addition to traditional gambling games such as slots, poker and blackjack, Princess Cruises today announced it would be adding sports betting at sea when sailing resumes.
Princess will introduce its Ocean Sportsbook, a new, real-time sports wagering option onboard its MedallionClass ships, giving guests the opportunity to bet on major sports competitions like professional and college football, basketball, baseball and hockey as well as a wide variety of other exciting domestic and international events.
“On Princess MedallionClass cruises our guests can stay connected with their friends and family around the world, and now with Ocean Sportsbook, they can also stay connected to their favorite teams and wager on a host of events whenever they sail with us,” Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement. “Taking a cruise vacation no longer means being disconnected from a big game, an iconic event or friends and family.”
Sports betting was more of an illegal wagering in the past until places like Las Vegas introduced legal betting in their casinos. Now, more and more states have passed bills allowing legal sports betting with various companies through smartphones or laptops.
When the ship is in international waters – usually at least 12 miles out to sea from a coastline – or if the boat is docked in a country that allows sports betting, fans can wager money on the outcome of games. With more than $20 billion in wagers placed with U.S. sportsbooks in the past two years, sports betting is experiencing extraordinary growth and is expected to reach more than $155 billion by 2024.
“A fully-connected guest experience now goes well beyond a superior Wi-Fi position, and Ocean Sportsbook reinforces the unparalleled position MedallionClass enjoys in the industry,” said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. “Wagering is now seamlessly fused into the overall guest experience in both digital and physical interactions all powered by the OCEAN Guest Experience Platform.”
There will be one restriction, however. Guests will not be able to bet on any game involving the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association. The franchise’s owner, Micky Arison, is also the chairman of Carnival Corp., the parent company of Princess Cruises. All betting involving the Heat would be considered a conflict of interest and will not appear on any betting boards.
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS