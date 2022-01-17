Princess Cruises Extends Flexible Booking To Include Summer 2022 Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Laurie Baratti January 17, 2022
Princess Cruises today announced that it’s extending its Book with Confidence program to cover all summer 2022 sailings, so cruise-goers can plan their much-anticipated summer vacations with added peace of mind.
Along with best COVID-era health and safety practices aligned with CDC guidance, Princess’ Book with Confidence policy is being extended to include all voyages departing through September 30, 2022, for which bookings are made by March 2, 2022.
The flexible policy takes the worry out of booking by protecting customers’ cruise investment should they need to cancel or change their trip plans, given the ongoing climate of uncertainty we’re all living through. Guests can cancel their plans up to 30 days prior to their scheduled departure date, and receive their cancellation fees back a Future Cruise Credit, which they can use to book another voyage when it better suits their needs.
"Planning a vacation gives us something to look forward to, and so many of us have an inherent desire to explore the world and experience sought-after destinations," Princess Cruises’ chief commercial officer, Deanna Austin, said in a release. "With the extension of our Book with Confidence program, we're giving cruisers the confidence to book a summer vacation now, knowing they have flexibility in case they need to alter their plans."
Part of the cruise line’s Book with Confidence policy, Princess’ COVID-19 Protection Program, is designed to support customers who may find themselves in a position of having to cancel their cruises within 30 days of embarkation due to COVID-related issues; such as if they or someone in their immediate travel party tests positive or is suspected of having COVID-19; or if government-imposed travel restrictions are effected within 30 days of their departure, preventing them from reaching the embarkation port or causing them to be denied boarding, be quarantined on board or disembark early.
The COVID-19 Protection Program also supports any guests who might test positive at any point while onboard their cruise by reimbursing the costs of any COVID-related medical care they may receive, including any quarantine that may be medically required after disembarking.
Cruise-goers who test positive while onboard will be issued a Future Cruise Credit amount, prorated to reflect 100 percent of the per-day fare for missed days, and onboard credit for any pre-paid onboard or shore experiences they may miss, as long as these were purchased through the cruise line.
For more information, visit princess.com/bookwithconfidence.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS