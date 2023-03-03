Princess Cruises Is Offering 40 Percent Off, $100 Deposits for a Limited Time
March 03, 2023
If you haven’t yet worked out where to book your much-needed getaway this year, now might be the time to lock in a cruise vacation with Princess Cruises with the company’s current, incredible offers.
Princess announced Thursday that the line is offering 40 percent off of select 2023-2024 voyages with a variety of destinations spanning the globe, available for booking now through May 2. Plus, you can reserve your spot with just a $100 deposit per guest!
For the next couple of months, would-be travelers can score amazing discounts on Princess cruises and cruise tours to such sought-after spots as Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and more.
The wide-ranging collection of eligible cruises includes just about any combination of destinations you could desire, such as a 23-day Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific itinerary that takes you from Vancouver to Hawaii, French Polynesia and New Zealand, starting at just $1,211; a 14-day Western Europe Passage cruise from Fort Lauderdale to London, stopping in the Portuguese Azores, France, The Netherlands and Belgium for as low as $749; or a 6-day Eastern Caribbean trip from Fort Lauderdale to Princess Cays in The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Nassau starting from $549; along with many more affordable options.
The 40-percent-off, reduced deposits deal is available on new bookings of select cruises only and exclusively to legal residents of North America. The discount applies to standard fare prices, based on limited availability and controlled capacities for select stateroom categories. Neither the discounted pricing nor the reduced deposit offers may be combined with any other offers or promotions.
When booking, customers can reference promo codes N3A, N3B or N3R.
You may also find options to suit you among Princess’ significantly discounted ‘Drop & Go’ last-minute cruise deals. These bargains on cruises setting sail soon start as low as $99 for a three-day Australian interior voyage, $139 for a three-day California coast cruise, $299 for a five-day Alaska sailing and many more.
