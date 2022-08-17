Princess Cruises Joins NASCAR Cup Series for Playoffs
Princess Cruises announced a new partnership with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor NASCAR Cup Series racer Daniel Suarez and his No. 99 Chevrolet.
The cruise line will serve as the primary sponsor on Suarez’s Camaro at the Watkins Glen International race on August 21 and at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23.
The partnership will also include Suarez’s teammate Ross Chastain and expand beyond what race fans will see on Sunday. In the coming weeks, Princess and Trackhouse will unveil a program that will enable NASCAR enthusiasts to travel its ships around the world.
“We are proud to partner with Trackhouse Racing and enter the NASCAR world,” Princess president John Padgett said. “Trackhouse has been one of the most exciting and interesting teams, we appreciate and applaud Daniel and Ross’s impressive success and we look forward to showing NASCAR fans the exceptional, vacations Princess Cruises offers. We have a lot of plans that we think NASCAR fans are going to really like.”
Trackhouse Racing’s Suarez and Chastain have visited victory lane three times in 2022 and are two of the favorites in the 16-driver playoffs that begin September 4 at Darlington Raceway.
“I can’t certainly tell you the type of trip I am going to go on this off season if we win the championship,” Suarez said. “I think everyone has heard of Princess Cruises and dreams of going on a trip somewhere special. I hope we can help a lot of people do that soon.”
Princess is one of the world’s leading international premium cruise lines, which operates a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships and carries millions of guests annually to 330 destinations worldwide.
Earlier this month, Princess removed the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most voyages of fewer than 16 days and will ease pre-travel testing requirements.
