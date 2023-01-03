Princess Cruises Launches Best Sale Ever
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood January 03, 2023
Travelers looking to spend some of the money they made during the holiday season can get more bang for their buck with the Princess Cruises’ Best Sale Ever, running through March 1.
Princess passengers can receive up to 35 percent off cruise and cruisetours fares, up to $150 onboard spending money and a refundable $100 deposit, with guests that purchase Princess Plus or Premier earning even greater savings as part of the promotion.
The Best Sale Ever runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 1 and is available to legal residents of North America. It is only available for new bookings on select cruises, on a limited availability, and may not be combinable with other offers.
Travelers looking to take advantage of the sale can choose from any of the 15 ships in the cruise line’s fleet, sailing to 330 destinations, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and more.
Princess guests who choose to add the Princess Plus package for $60 per person, per day, also receive MedallionNet Wi-Fi, premium desserts and drinks, health and fitness classes and Crew Appreciation.
As for the Princess Premier customers, they receive $257 per day in total amenity value and receive MedallionNet Wi-Fi for four devices, two nights of premium specialty dining, reserved seating in the Princess Theater, photo packages and more.
In December, Princess launched its first voyage from Texas in six years when Ruby Princess departed from Galveston on an 11-day sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean. The ship will sail 16 cruises as part of its winter schedule, including five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS