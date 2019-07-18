Princess Cruises Launches Landmark Sale on Select 2020-21 Voyages
Princess Cruises is offering up to $1,000 onboard credit per stateroom and $50 onboard credit for a third and fourth guest booked in the same stateroom during its Landmark Sale this summer.
Now through September 3, the sale applies to select cruises and cruise tours sailing from March 2020 to May 2021 to some of the most coveted landmarks across Europe, Alaska, Japan and the Caribbean.
Sample offers—which are valid for adults age 21 and older in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda—include Princess Cruises' Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers cruise from Vancouver to Anchorage (Whittier) aboard Grand Princess, with the seven-day sailing starting at $659 for an interior stateroom and $1,629 for a balcony option; the Mediterranean from Barcelona to Rome (Civitavecchia) aboard MedallionClass ship Crown Princess for seven days starting at $1,259 interior and $1,679 balcony and a seven-day Caribbean cruise roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale aboard MedallionClass ship Caribbean Princess starting at $929 interior and $1,399 balcony.
Other available voyages include Japan roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama) aboard Diamond Princess for nine days starting at $1,539 interior and $2,569 balcony and a 12-day cruise of the British Isles roundtrip from London (Southampton) aboard MedallionClass ship Regal Princess starting at $2,079 for an interior stateroom and $2,859 for a balcony stateroom.
Princess Cruises continues to expand its MedallionClass offerings by adding the innovative OceanMedallion technology to more of its ships. The complimentary wearable device is designed to deliver enhanced and personalized service. Features include high-speed internet, keyless cabin entry, virtual concierge service and a navigation system, among other things.
Currently, MedallionClass Vacations are available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.
Contact your travel agent, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or visit Princess.com for more information about Princess Cruises and its Landmark Sale.
