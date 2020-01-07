Princess Cruises Launches Spring on Sale Event
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Mackenzie Cullen January 07, 2020
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises, has launched its Spring on Sale cruise event, offering savings up to 40 percent off on sailings from March-April 2020 including destinations like Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal, Hawaii and the California Coast.
The sale runs now through January 21, 2020.
In addition, the sale also offers fares from $1 for the third and fourth guests sailing in the same stateroom.
Examples of cruises offered in this sale include:
Caribbean Cruises – seven-day roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale onboard Regal Princess, departing March 15, 2020 - interior fares from $509; balcony fares from $749
Mexican Riviera Cruises – seven-day roundtrip from Los Angeles onboard Royal Princess departing March 21, 2020 – interior fares from $469; balcony fares from $699
California Coastal Cruises – seven-day roundtrip from Los Angeles onboard Royal Princess departing March 28, 2020 – interior fares from $549; balcony fares from $699
Panama Canal Cruises – a 15-day cruise from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles onboard Coral Princess departing April 6, 2020 – interior fares from $999; balcony fares from $2,439
Hawaii Cruises – a 15-day cruise roundtrip from Los Angeles onboard Emerald Princess – interior fares from $1,049; balcony fares from $1,649
Getaway Cruises – three-days from Los Angeles to Vancouver onboard Emerald Princess departing May 14, 2020 – interior fares form $249; balcony fares from $429
A 10 percent non-refundable deposit is required for all Spring on Sale cruise bookings.
The Spring on Sale cruise event starts at 12 am PST on January 7, 2020 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on January 21, 2020, and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older. More details and offer exclusions can be found at www.princess.com.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.
