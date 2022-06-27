Princess Cruises Offering $1 Deposits on 2022, 2023 Voyages
June 27, 2022
Princess Cruises is making it easier for travelers to enjoy a vacation by offering a new $1 deposit offer on 2022 and 2023 voyages.
Running between June 30 and July 5, cruise travelers who reserve their sailings to worldwide destinations by the end of the promotion don't have to pay the remaining balance until 90 days before their trip.
Deposits typically range between $100 and $800 at the time of booking.
The offer applies to cruises up to 55 days, and those in which final payment is required are not eligible. All Princess cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy, and the sale is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.
In addition, cruisers can take advantage of the current summer savings offer of up to 40 percent on 2022 voyages and 25 percent on 2023 sailings. Destinations include the California coast, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Canada/New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal.
“These additional savings, along with the CDC’s recent decision to remove the testing requirement for re-entry into the U.S., will hopefully create just the incentive guests have been looking for to get out and explore the world again,” Princess Cruises president John Padgett said.
Sample cruise fares per person, based on double occupancy include:
—7-Day Canada & New England on Enchanted Princess (October 22, 2022), starting at $799
—7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Ruby Princess (January 8, 2023), starting at $499
—7-Day Classic California Coast on Royal Princess (October 23, 2022), starting at $449
—7-Day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez on Diamond Princess (October 16, 2022), starting at $419
—7-Day Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers on Grand Princess (May 6, 2023), starting at $499
—7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Enchanted Princess (April 15, 2023), starting at $849
