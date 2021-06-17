Princess Cruises To Restart US Sailings From Florida, California
June 17, 2021
Princess Cruises has just announced its plans to return to U.S. service with sailings starting this fall out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fort Lauderdale. The cruise line’s post-pandemic operations are being carefully laid out through collaboration with government officials and according to evolving guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Eight of Princess’ MedallionClass ships will once again take to the seas, sailing cruises to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico and along the California Coast. Their various start dates will fall between September 25 and November 28, 2021. These Fall 2021 voyages are now open for booking, and dining reservations and access to OceanReady pre-cruise preparations will open on July 30.
—Majestic Princess, Grand Princess – From Los Angeles, guests can reach a variety of destinations, and can choose from three- to five-day Getaway cruises, or seven-day cruises to the Californian Coast and Mexico; as well as 15-day Islands of Hawaii itineraries.
—Ruby Princess – Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will begin with seven-day California Coast cruises, then sail 15-day voyages that call at four Hawaiian Islands and add 10-day Mexico cruises
—Enchanted Princess – This ship will start her inaugural season of sailing two brand-new, 10-day itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.
—Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess – Sailing out of Fort Lauderdale, three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises aboard these three vessels will carry guests to the world-renowned beaches of the Eastern Caribbean, as well as to the Western Caribbean to explore unspoiled coral reefs, underwater caverns and Ancient Mayan Ruins.
—Crown Princess – From Fort Lauderdale, she’ll sail a series of 10-day cruises taking guests to experience the Panama Canal, one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World.
Details about dining, entertainment and shore excursions aboard each of these cruises are currently being finalized and more information will be available in the coming weeks.
"As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests," Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said in a statement. "We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests."
Princess’ 2021 cruises are currently available to guests who can provide proof that they’ve received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to embarkation. Crew members will also have been fully vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidelines prior to boarding.
To accommodate Princess’ new restart plans, some previously scheduled cruises will be canceled, as will the remainder of Island Princess’ European and Transatlantic season. For guests who hold reservations for a canceled departure, the company will offer to price-protect their booking on a replacement voyage. Alternatively, they may choose to accept a future cruise credit (FCC) for 100 percent of the original cruise fare paid, with a bonus amount of ten percent added on, or request a full refund to their original form of payment.
Affected guests must submit their request by July 17 or they will be automatically issued the FCC option, which can be used toward any future cruises sailing through December 31, 2022.
For more information, visit princess.com.
