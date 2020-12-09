Princess Introduces 'Princess Promise' to Handle Any Problems
Princess Cruises introduced a new “Princess Promise” that vows to “make it right” for any onboard service that did not meet their expectations, including issues with onboard credits, future cruise credits or refunds.
Princess also is expanding its “Book with Confidence” policy that lets guests change their vacation plans 30 days before departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit. This flexible booking option is available for bookings made through March 2, 2021, on voyages departing through Oct. 31, 2021.
“During this time, we’re all dreaming about our next cruise vacation and experiencing the wonder of new places, people and cultures,” said Deanna Austin, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. “When we set sail again our guests can feel at ease with the promise of a great cruise vacation, and the flexibility of adjusting their bookings if their plans change.”
The cruise line also offers Princess Vacation Protection that will provide full vacation protection in the form of either a future cruise credit or a reimbursement of the normally non-refundable cancellation fees, depending on the reason for changed plans.
This program also covers guests during their cruise, including lost or damaged luggage protection, emergency excess medical expenses and emergency evacuation, and trip interruption coverage, which provides a pro-rated refund if illness interrupts the cruise and extra costs associated with trip delays or interruptions.
Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in response to COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety protocols, and CDC Travel Advisories.
