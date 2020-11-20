Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Operations Into 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton November 20, 2020
Princess Cruises has canceled all cruises of up to seven days through March 31 and longer voyages into and out of U.S. ports through Nov. 1, 2021.
Princess also canceled cruises into and out of Japan through June 25, 2021, due to the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted.
Princess Cruises said the extensions were required to allow time to meet the framework required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for resumption of U.S. cruise operations.
“We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the CDC health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “We also appreciate the continued support we have received from our guests, partners and travel advisors, reinforcing for all of us why we do what we do.”
Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages can choose a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare.
To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by Dec. 31, 2020 or guests will be registered for the FCC.
Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full.
For additional information, click here.
For more information on Princess Cruises, United States, Japan
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS