Princess Unveils Photos of New Enchanted Princess Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Lacey Pfalz November 09, 2021
Princess Cruises has released photos of its newest MedallionClass ship, the Enchanted Princess today, November 9, 2021.
The Enchanted Princess offers a modernized MedallionClass experience beginning November 10, 2021, with fifteen 10-day itineraries throughout the Caribbean out of Fort Lauderdale.
The ship includes luxury Sky Suites, with Suite Experience Managers, accommodations for up to five guests and the largest balcony at sea at 1,000 square feet. The ship also features 25 bars and restaurants, the most al fresco dining options of any ship in the Princess fleet.
The Enchanted Princess offers plenty of pools for a variety of swimming styles, from deep-tank pools to the infinity-style Wakeview pool and the Retreat Pool, which offers a more serene ambiance.
"Introducing our newest ship – Enchanted Princess – is a significant milestone for Princess and we look forward to the first guests experiencing all this gorgeous ship has to offer," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.
"Enchanted Princess is our seventh ship to enter service since the global pause, signifying our successful path forward, with many loyal and new guests ready to sail with us and our teammates ready to deliver meaningful and memorable vacations at an incredible value."
A naming ceremony will be broadcast on social media and the cruise line’s website on December 13.
For more information or to book a cruise, please click here.
