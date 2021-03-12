Last updated: 04:52 PM ET, Fri March 12 2021

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Expands 2022 Southern Caribbean Program

Seven Seas Navigator
The Seven Seas Navigator. (Photo via Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has added more diverse voyages to the Seven Seas Navigator’s early 2022 Caribbean Season.

Of the 12 voyages between January and April 2022, seven are new. They range from seven to 30 nights long and include nine itineraries that sail to or from Bridgetown, Barbados, with six being roundtrips.

The season begins Jan. 6, 2022, with a seven-night cruise from Grand Cayman to San Juan. It can be combined into subsequent cruises for a 30-night voyage.

An example of a new itinerary is “Welcome to Paradise,” which departs Barbados on March 9, 2022, and visits Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Dominica, Antigua, St. Barts, St. Kitts & Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Lucia.

Throughout the program, other itinerary highlights include Aruba, Bonaire, Tortola, Curaçao, Cartagena in Colombia and La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

As part of Regent’s wider 2021-22 Caribbean season, the new Seven Seas Splendor visits Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations in multiple sailings from December 2021 to March 2022. The Seven Seas Mariner cruises a 24-night sojourn combining the Southern Caribbean and South America in November 2021 and a 10-night Eastern Caribbean voyage in December 2021. The Seven Seas Voyager will operate a 10-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary in March 2022.

