Regent Seven Seas Cruises Extends ‘Elevate Your Experience’ Offer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Laurie Baratti October 07, 2020
Leading luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) today announced the extension of its popular ‘Elevate Your Experience’ promotion through October 31, 2020.
While RSSC’s pricing already includes roundtrip air from the U.S. and Canada, guests taking advantage of the promotion can enjoy a free upgrade to First-Class Air when booking select 2021 sailings to Alaska, New England and Canada. Those opting instead for eligible Mediterranean and Northern European cruises can enjoy a Free Two-Category Suite Upgrade (up to a Penthouse Suite).
Guests who use the Free Two-Category Suite Upgrade to a book a Concierge Suite will enjoy not only elevated onboard accommodations but also a Free One-Night Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay. Those upgrading to an elegant Penthouse Suite will be catered to by a personal butler throughout their voyage and receive other VIP perks and opulent amenities.
Customers also benefit from the ‘Regent Reassurance’ policy, which has been extended to include all bookings made by October 31, 2020, for all voyages departing through October 31, 2021. The flexible policy guarantees guests the ability to cancel up to 15 days prior to their departure date and receive a 100-percent Future Cruise Credit for the fare paid.
“Our guests deserve to be pampered and truly relax on their vacations from start to finish and that is why we have extended our fantastic Elevate Your Experience promotion,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our guests already enjoy highly personalized service from the very best crew in the industry, and we have provided the opportunity to enhance their luxury travel even further with Free First-Class Air or a Free Suite Upgrade in some of the world’s most adventurous and culturally-rich destinations.”
The ‘Elevate Your Experience’ promotion also spotlights RSSC’s status as the only cruise line to provide Free Unlimited Shore Excursions in each and every port it visits, offering guests elevated opportunities for exploration of some of the world’s most incredible destinations without charging them extra.
