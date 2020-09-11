Regent Seven Seas Offers First-Class Air, Suite Upgrades
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton September 11, 2020
Everyone loves a good deal.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering free first-class air and suite upgrades through Sept. 30 as part of its “Elevate Your Experience” promotion.
Regent includes roundtrip air from the U.S. and Canada on all voyages as standard, but now offers free first-class air on a selection of 2021 sailings to Alaska, Canada and New England.
Alternatively, guests who choose to sail Northern Europe or the Mediterranean can get a free two-category suite upgrade, up to a Penthouse Suite, on select 2021 voyages.
Those who upgrade to a Concierge Suite get a free one-night pre-cruise hotel stay.
Additionally, the “Regent Reassurance” program has been extended to all bookings made by Sept. 30, 2020, for all voyages departing through Oct. 31, 2021.
The program lets travelers cancel for any reason up to 15 days before the departure date and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit.
