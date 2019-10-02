Regent Seven Seas Cruises Introduces New Spa Brand
Regent Seven Seas Cruises introduced Tuesday a new spa brand that will debut across its five-ship fleet this winter.
The Serene Spa & Wellness brand will offer passengers treatments from destinations around the world and create a tranquil place for travelers to embrace health, beauty and wellness.
The first Serene Spa & Wellness will launch on the Seven Seas Explorer December 7, followed by the Seven Seas Mariner on January 6, 2020, the Seven Seas Voyager on January 7, the Seven Seas Navigator on January 23 and Seven Seas Splendor on February 6.
“Regent is deeply inspired by the peace and serenity that can be found in every region of our globe,” Regent CEO Jason Montague said in a statement. “We are bringing the beautiful traditions and tried-and-true techniques of the world's cultures into the exclusive experiences of Serene Spa & Wellness through spa treatments, cuisine and captivating shore excursions.”
Spa services available on the ships include ELEMIS facial therapies, body treatments, massages, manicures, pedicures, luxury salon services, fitness classes and personal training.
“We originally developed this innovative experience for Seven Seas Splendor in our pursuit to perfect luxury for our newest ship, and then decided to expand Serene Spa & Wellness for guests to embark on a global journey of relaxation on all Regent ships,” Montague continued. “Serene Spa & Wellness will set a new benchmark in luxury spas at sea.”
In addition, passengers will be able to enjoy a series of wellness tours and nutritionally mindful cuisine selections served at onboard restaurants.
