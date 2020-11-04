Regent University Relaunched and Enhanced With Four New Course Modules
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises November 04, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The newly relaunched and enhanced Regent University presents a dynamic new online platform that provides travel agents with a more comprehensive and immersive understanding of Regent Seven Seas Cruises' products, along with sales and marketing resources to help them better sell to clients. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
As part of the line’s dedication to supporting the North American Travel Advisor community, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world’s leading luxury ocean cruise line, has announced the relaunch of Regent University through a newly enhanced platform and the addition of four new course modules—The Regent Experience, Worldwide Destinations, Onboard Life and Selling Luxury.
Graduates of Regent University could earn up to $650 in Bonus Commission upon completing the new modules by December 31, 2020.
Regent University provides comprehensive information about the brand, the luxury fleet, the all-inclusive value proposition, and other sales resources for travel professionals to grow their business with Regent. The dynamic new platform includes increased image and video content for a more engaging experience and the courses, which are no more than 30 minutes each in length, can be started, paused, saved and completed at a convenient pace.
Providing Travel Advisors with an in-depth overview of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the four modules detail the luxury line’s expansive list of customizable travel experiences and the variety of opportunities for Travel Advisors to expand their business. Information on the four new modules may be found below:
—The Regent Experience introduces The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet and provides insights to target Regent Seven Seas Cruises customers and earn lucrative commissions.
—Worldwide Destinations features an interactive map with vibrant videos, diving into the global regions that Regent sails and the many ways guests can explore the world.
—Onboard Life provides a more thorough understanding of the onboard lifestyle—from sumptuous suites to exquisite cuisine to Serene Spa & Wellness—centered on the line’s dedication to providing each guest with An Unrivaled Experience with Every Luxury Included.
—Selling Luxury details all the sales and marketing resources available for Travel Advisors, as well as various sales tips on how to win over first-time Regent guests and to sell more to existing customers.
“Regent Seven Seas Cruises is committed to supporting our Travel Advisors, each of whom serves a critical role within the industry as we prepare to sail again,” said Randall Soy, executive vice president sales & marketing, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We’ve enhanced our online Regent University to supply our Travel Advisors with a deeper understanding of the unrivaled Regent experience, providing them with a competitive advantage to sell our cruises more effectively and successfully.”
In addition to receiving CLIA credits, CEU’s from the Travel Institute, downloadable diplomas, and a Regent Luxury Cruise Expert logo, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has also enhanced the Bonus Commission structure to include:
—$100 Bonus Commission per course when Travel Advisors make and register a qualified booking within 120 days of graduating.
—An additional $250 Bonus Commission when Travel Advisors complete and graduate all four courses in sequential order by December 31, 2020, and make and register a qualifying booking.
—A maximum benefit of $650 Bonus Commission when Travel Advisors graduate all four courses by December 31, 2020, and register five qualified bookings.
To take advantage of the new online program designed to support the Travel Advisor community, Travel Advisors are encouraged to visit www.rsscuniversity.com.
For more information, visit rssc.com.
SOURCE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises press release.
